NCSO arrests Fernandina Beach men on drug charges

A stop on Interstate 95 by deputies from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 15 resulted in the arrest of two Fernandina Beach men on felony drug charges.

According to an email from Sheriff Bill Leeper, a 2007 Toyota Avalon with an obscured Georgia tag was stopped for driving erratically on I-95 south of the Florida-Georgia line. The driver, Edward Ray Sharpe, Jr., 65, from Fernandina Beach, and right front passenger, Robert Alan Blevins, 37, also from Fernandina Beach, “acted very nervous while talking to the deputy and the deputy observed the right front passenger open the glove box and close it quickly.

An NCSO canine was in the area and was requested to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle. The canine had a positive reaction to illegal narcotics emitting from the vehicle,” according to Leeper.

A search of the vehicle allegedly found a plastic bag with 3.69 pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of over $100,000.

Sharpe and Blevins were arrested for trafficking methamphetamine over 14 grams; bringing contraband substance into the state; and attempt, solicitation and conspiracy to sell (an) illegal substance.