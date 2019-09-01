Nassau County Zones A, C, F ordered to evacuate starting Monday morning

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 09/01/2019

Nassau County Emergency Management

Nassau County Issues Mandatory Evacuations, Shelter Openings and School Closings

Greg Foster, Director of Nassau County Emergency Management will announce at a 5pm News Conference today a mandatory evacuation for Zones A, C and F, in Nassau County, beginning tomorrow morning, Monday, 09/02/2019 at 8 a.m.

To see exactly where your address appears with the evacuation zones overlay on the Nassau County Property Appraiser’s detailed Nassau County map, visit the maps website at http://bit.ly/2CTShjT and click on “Map Layers” at the top of the page; check the “Public Safety” box and the “Evacuation Zones” box in the menu that pops up; then use the “Search By” feature to select “Address” and enter your street address.

Foster also advises those living in low-lying area, mobile or model homes or otherwise have concerns about their safety may utilize the shelters. In addition, Foster has ordered the opening of two shelters; Hilliard Middle Senior High for special needs and Callahan Middle school for general population. Both shelters will be pet-friendly. Both shelters will be open at 8am.Those choosing to house at a shelter during this evacuation should provide their own supplies, like blankets, medicines, and snacks. The shelters will provide food, water and electricity. Pets must be in a pet crate and occupants must provide vaccinations records, food and water and bring along a picture of you and your pet.

Foster announced also the closing of schools at the direction of Superintendent of Nassau County Schools, Dr. Kathy Burns beginning Tuesday, 09/03/2019 and effective through Wednesday, 09/04/2019.

Foster emphasized that Hurricane Dorian is an extremely dangerous storm with the potential for life-threatening storm surge, rough surf, and rip currents. He and his team are planning for tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain in Nassau County and urged residents to exercise extreme caution and take protective actions during this dangerous storm.