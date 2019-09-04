Nassau County Emergency Management: Time to shelter in place from Hurricane Dorian

Nassau County Emergency Management Director Greg Foster says it’s time to shelter in place and do not go out unless it is absolutely necessary. This was the guidance at a news conference at noon Wednesday. People should stay off the beach and off the roads. Trees are down in some places, including South 14th Street in Fernandina Beach. Foster said flooding of SR 200 in certain construction areas is “being addressed.”

Some flooding is anticipated on the north end of Amelia Island, Main Beach, Ocean Avenue, and along Egans Creek, the Amelia River, the Piney Island area off the mainland and other low-lying areas.

The bridges to/from Amelia Island will be closed by law enforecement officers when sustained winds of over 39 mph are measured for three minutes. Closures will be announced. Once closed, do not expect them to reopen until a public all-clear is given by Emergency Management.

For the guidance from the National Weather Service Jax Office as of noon Wednesday, go to: https://www.weather.gov/media/jax/briefings/nws-jax-briefing.pdf