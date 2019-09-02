Nassau County braces for Hurricane Dorian

Reached at the Emergency Operations Center Monday morning, Fernandina Beach City Manager Dale Martin was getting the latest information from all sources on now category 4 Hurricane Dorian, which was on a track similar to Hurricane Matthew’s in 2016, hugging the Florida coastline. But unlike Matthew, Dorian is expected to be a major Category 3 storm by the time it reaches a point in the Atlantic Ocean off Amelia Island.

Hurricane-force winds were extending outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds were extending outward up to 140 miles as of 11 a.m. Monday. Those winds were expected to hit Nassau County by early Tuesday evening.

“It’s pretty much hurry up and wait. It’s only moving at about one-mile, or a mile-and-a-half-an-hour at this point. The National Hurricane Center is doing a good job with the track, and is the best source of information. It’s probably going to stay offshore – 50 to 100 miles off, but a wobble either way could make a big difference,” Martin said.

Go to nhc.noaa.gov for the latest information from the NHC. Readers can also go to http://bit.ly/2I5nnnI to sign up for alerts issued by Nassau County Emergency Management officials. “Opt-in” to receive alerts via text, e-mail, or cell phone by signing up for the “Citizen Alert” system. There is also a link on the Nassau County Emergency Management website at www.NassauFL-EM.com.

There is expected to be severe beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas of the county, and heavy equipment was moving sand into a berm in front of the parking lot at Main Beach in Fernandina Beach.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center said Dorian will “move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late tonight through Wednesday evening and then move dangerously close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days.”

A Storm Surge Watch was extended northward along the Georgia coast to the Savannah River, and a Hurricane Warning along the east coast of Florida was also extended northward.

Greg Foster, the director of Nassau County Emergency Management, announced at a news conference Sunday afternoon that there are mandatory evacuations for Zones A, C, and F in Nassau County that began Monday at 8 a.m. The Nassau County Property Appraiser’s Office revised its website so residents can more quickly find out which zone they are in, if they did not already know. Go to http://bit.ly/2lUJ82q to find your zone.

Foster also advised that those living in low-lying areas, or in mobile or model homes, or otherwise having concerns about their safety, can utilize the emergency shelters that have opened so far, one at Hilliard Middle-Senior High School, 1 Flashes Ave., for special needs and the other at Callahan Intermediate School, 34586 Ball Park Road, for the general population. Both shelters are pet-friendly.

Readers can check with Nassau County Emergency Management before they go by calling (904) 548-0900. Those choosing to house at a shelter should provide their own supplies, like blankets, medicines, and snacks. The shelters will provide food, water and electricity.

Pets must be in a pet crate and occupants must provide vaccinations records, food and water. Owners were also advised to take along a picture of themselves with their pet.

Sunday afternoon, Superintendent of Nassau County Schools Dr. Kathy Burns closed all schools through at least Wednesday.

Foster emphasized that Hurricane Dorian is an extremely dangerous storm with the potential for life-threatening storm surge, rough surf, and rip currents. The Emergency Management Team is working with city officials with Fernandina Beach, Callahan and Hilliard, as well as other county and state officials planning for tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain in Nassau County and urged residents to exercise extreme caution and take protective actions during this dangerous storm.

As of Monday morning, Nassau County is predicted to receive 4 to 10 inches of rain and coastal areas of Nassau County could see flooding levels at greater than six feet above normal, according to National Hurricane Center predictions.

Baptist Medical Center Nassau closed at 3 p.m. Monday. Patients were evacuated from the facility before it closed. Residents requiring emergency care were advised to visit either a local urgent care facility or go to hospitals in the Jacksonville area.