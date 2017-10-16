Multi-vehicle accident snarls S.R. 200/A1A
Mon, 10/16/2017 - 5:05pm Fernandina
By:
Leroy Cumbie/For the News-Leader
Within the past hour, the News-Leader has received a report of a multi-vehicle accident east of Chester Road on S.R. 200/A1A at Yulee. Photographer Leroy Cumbie wrote that there is a “huge traffic backup eastbound.” Cumbie reported that Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Florida Highway Patrol officers, and Nassau County Fire-Rescue Engine 70 and Rescues 70 and 71 are on the scene. No other details were available as of 5 p.m. Monday.