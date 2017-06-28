Multi-car accident on SR 200/A1A in Yulee

A 64-year-old driver involved in a multi-car accident shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday that blocked eastbound lanes on SR 200/A1A near the intersection with Mt. Zion Loop/Blackrock Road was pronounced dead at the hospital. The name of the man, who had been driving a 2017 Nissan Altima, was not immediately released pending notification of his next of kin, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Altima was traveling east on S.R. 200/A1A before the intersection with Mount Zion Loop when the driver failed to stop for traffic, according to the FHP. The Altima collided with the rear of a 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup truck being driven by Michael Allen Pearce, 34, of Fernandina Beach. Pearce was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured according to the FHP report. The impact of the Altima with the Dodge Dakota caused the Dakota to collide with the rear of a gray Lexus IS350 driven by Andrew J. Wallace, 35, also of Fernandina Beach. Wallace was also wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured in the wreck, according to the report.