Man wanted in Nassau case turns himself in to Alabama police

A Nassau County man wanted for questioning in a case of attempted murder and armed robbery in Callahan turned himself in to the Decatur Police Department in Alabama on Friday, according to an email from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper. NCSO had issued a warrant for Joshua Levi Carroll, suspected of being involved in an incident a week earlier.

According to Leeper, two suspects, Carroll and a runaway juvenile who had been living at the address of the victim, Charles Cribbs, 71, entered the home on Goodbread Road on Saturday, May 25. “One suspect pointed a .22 caliber revolver at the homeowner and then gave the weapon to the second suspect as he went into another room to search for additional weapons,” according to Leeper. “A .38 caliber revolver was found and taken from the residence. The suspect holding the .22 caliber handgun then shot the homeowner in the face and both suspects left the scene in a white Chevrolet pickup truck driven by a third suspect.”

Cribbs was transported to UF Health hospital in Jacksonville.

The juvenile was arrested for attempted murder and armed robbery, booked into the Nassau County Jail, and later taken to Juvenile Detention in Jacksonville, according to Leeper. Carroll was booked into the Morgan County Jail in Alabama and will be transported back to Nassau County.