Man wanted in connection with shooting incident arrested

A gunshot victim who went to the emergency room at Baptist Medical Center Nassau in March might have been injured by a man arrested last week in St. Pauls, North Carolina. A second suspect is still at large.

The man arrested on May 1, Christian Edwards, 21, was wanted by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on charges of armed robbery and attempted murder. Edwards was returned to Nassau County and booked into jail on May 8, according to an email from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

The NCSO is still looking for Dylan Michael Page, also known as Dylan Barcaro, who is believed to have been involved in the same incident on March 31. A warrant has been issued for Page’s arrest on charges of armed robbery and attempted murder.

Referring to the shooting incident, Leeper wrote: “NCSO received information that someone heard loud voices then a gunshot coming from a building behind the residence at 2064 Friendly Rd., Fernandina Beach. A witness observed an unidentified male grab another unidentified male and then heard a gunshot. The witness observed a blue/silver car (suspect) drive down the driveway and turn left onto Friendly Road heading toward SR-200 and then observed a blue Cadillac (victim) drive down the same driveway and turn right onto Friendly Road. ... The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect on May 1, 2019, on the outstanding warrant after he surrendered to investigators at the Robeson County Detention Center.”

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on Page should call NCSO detective Wayne Herrington at (904) 548-4003 or the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number, (904) 225-5174. The “We Tip” program – 1-800-78Crime – also allows callers to leave anonymous tips.