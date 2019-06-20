Man arrested in North Carolina linked to Fernandina Beach home invasion robbery

Fernandina Beach Police Department detectives Tracey Hamilton and Christina Smith travelled to Charlotte, N.C., this week to be on hand for the arrest of a fugitive wanted in connection with an armed home invasion robbery in Fernandina Beach, according to a news release from Fernandina Beach Police Chief James Hurley.

Cedrice Dezarie Brown, 24, was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement agencies Wednesday morning. Brown was allegedly hiding in an off-campus apartment near the University of North Carolina and in possession of two stolen firearms. He was booked on various North Carolina charges, according to the release. The Fernandina Beach detectives were present when he was taken into custody and later conducted an interview with Brown in an attempt to gather additional information related to the home invasion robbery that occurred Dec. 22, 2018 on Manatee Avenue. A hold was then placed on Brown to have him extradited to Florida once his other charges have been addressed.

A Fernandina Beach arrest warrant charges Brown with armed robbery and armed burglary and carries a bond of $500,004.

As the investigation progressed over the past several months, it was determined that the robbery was pre-planned, based on one of the suspects having personal knowledge of items kept in the home, according to the release. The residence on Manatee Avenue was occupied by approximately 15 individuals at the time of the robbery.

The victims reported that several suspects wearing masks to conceal their identity entered the third floor of the residence and were carrying various weapons. The suspects reportedly demanded that the victims get on the floor and turn over their personal property. Two victims were struck in the head by guns and sustained injuries. While fleeing the home, one of the suspects was captured and held by two of the residents. The detained suspect was turned over to law enforcement upon arrival at the scene.

Three of the suspects are now in custody and charged, according to the release. Hurley says the investigation is continuing and efforts are being made to identify the remaining suspects, who are believed to be from outside the Nassau County area.