Man arrested after being chased from Hilliard Elementary School

An initial report about a suspicious man hanging around Hilliard Elementary School Wednesday morning ended in the suspect crashing a stolen vehicle and being arrested on a charge of drug possession, among others.

According to an email from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, Katrail William Crumley, 35, of Jacksonville told the complainant “he had ice cream for a child and then began eating it and asked for directions.”

The responding deputy saw Crumley leave the child pick-up line in a Toyota 4-Runner, back into a parking space near the pick-up line, and exit the vehicle. Asked for his driver’s license, Crumley allegedly said he didn’t have it with him, but gave his name and date of birth. A license tag check found that the plate on the vehicle was not assigned to it. After the deputy went to his patrol car to run the suspect’s driver history, the suspect reportedly jumped in his vehicle and fled the parking lot while giving the deputy his middle finger.

A pursuit ensued, going down Sixth Street and then south on U.S. 1. As the vehicle approached Landfill Road, stop sticks deployed by another deputy flattened the left front and left rear tires, but the vehicle was able to continue south, turning onto Musselwhite Road, then Griffin Road, then east on S.R. 200.The suspect lost control of his vehicle while passing a semi-truck, traveling off the road and onto the south shoulder, where the SUV struck a natural gas pipeline under construction. The suspect was captured after he struck a patrol car, according to Leeper.

A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly found 3.3 grams of methamphetamine, two glass pipes containing methamphetamine residue, a digital scale containing methamphetamine reside and multiple plastic baggies. Deputies also found out the vehicle had been stolen from Hamblen County, Tenn.

Crumley was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, resisting arrest without violence, and operating a motor vehicle without a driver license.