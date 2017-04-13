Local woman killed in crash

A Fernandina Beach woman was killed in a wrong-way crash in Jacksonville Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Rachel Elizabeth Claasen, 32, was traveling southbound on Cecil Commerce Parkway in the Westside of Jacksonville when her vehicle crossed over double-yellow lines into the northbound lane. She continued driving southbound in the northbound lane when she noticed a dump truck traveling toward her, the FHP said.

The vehicles crashed into each other at about 6:20 a.m. despite the both drivers’ attempts to avoid a collision, according to the FHP release.