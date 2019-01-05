Local man arrested for making threats to ‘shoot up’ school

According to a news release from Fernandina Beach Police Chief James Hurley, a local man was arrested early Saturday morning for making “written threats to kill” individuals at Fernandina Beach High School.

Wesley Zane Twiggs, 20, allegedly “confessed to posting two separate threats on an anonymous chat site” using his name, specifying FBHS, and specifying Jan. 15 as the date he would “shoot up” the school.

“I will be on the news … so you better keep these messages if you want anyone to believe that this conversation took place,” Twiggs wrote.

Hurley said that screenshots of the two threats were taken by unnamed individuals and that the threats were reported to the FBI Tipline. The FBI contacted the Fernandina Beach Police Department.

Hurley also said that Twiggs’ parents “were extremely cooperative and helpful in resolving this investigation.”

Twiggs was booked into the Nassau County Jail and was later released on a $25,000 bond.

“No firearms or ammunition have been recovered, or evidence obtained to indicate that Twiggs had access to firearms, or had made actual plans to carry out his threats, although detectives are continuing their investigation,” according to Hurley.

Anyone with relevant information should contact Detective Stephen Moreno at (904) 310-3222.