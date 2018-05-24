Local fire-rescue participating in Fill the Boot this weekend

The Nassau County Fire-Rescue Professionals Local No. 3101 is showing its support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger, according to a news release.

Continuing a more than 60-year tradition, firefighters from the Nassau County Fire-Rescue Professionals Local No. 3101 will hit the streets with boots in hand to ask pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA on Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be working with the The Nassau County Fire-Rescue Professionals Local #3101 for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” Jasmyne Stanley, senior fundraising coordinator, said in the release. “The dedication of these firefighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in Nassau County. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”

“Funds raised through Nassau County’s Fill the Boot events in 2018 empower families who inspire everyday Americans to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy and related muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger, displaying how we all can truly live unlimited no matter what limits we may face,” the release states.

Contributions also help fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and care centers, including the MDA Care Center at Shands in Gainesville, Fla. and Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville. They also help send more than 40 local children to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Camp Umatilla – all at no cost to their families.

As MDA’s largest national partner, the IAFF fuels MDA's mission to find research breakthroughs across diseases, care for kids and adults from day one, and provide families with services and support.

IAFF support for MDA began in 1954 when the organization committed by proclamation to support MDA until a cure is found, and the organization's unwavering commitment to MDA has remained strong to this day. The IAFF raised $100,000 for MDA in 1955, and $1 million in 1970, and firefighters continue to raise the bar in their fundraising efforts. In 2017, more than 100,000 firefighters participated in Fill the Boot events across the country and raised $24 million. To date the IAFF has raised $630 million for MDA.

The International Association of Fire Fighters represents more than 300,000 professional firefighters and paramedics who protect 85 percent of the nation’s population. More than 3,200 affiliates and their members protect communities in every state in the United States and in Canada.

Learn how you can fund cures, find care and champion the cause at mda.org.