Lighted Christmas Parade, Saturday at 6 p.m.

The annual Lighted Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. in downtown Fernandina Beach.

Starting at Buccaneer Field, the parade proceeds down Ash Street then turns north and comes back up Centre Street.

This year's theme is "The Beauty of Christmas." The lineup for the parade begins at 4:30 p.m.

The parade is organized by America's Youth Inc. For more information, go to www.americayouth.org.

The parade was rescheduled from Dec. 7 because of the rainy weather.