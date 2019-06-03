Killer vines and dead trees being removed

Sheard Stokes with the Nassau County Road Department holds an example of the tree-smothering vines he and a county crew were cutting up and removing Monday from a county-owned parcel at the corner of Citrona Drive and Blue Heron Lane. The property adjoins the Oak Ridge subdivision on Amelia Island.

The heavy growth of vines probably contributed to the death of at least two very large, mature trees on the parcel, which overlooks a bluff on the southwest edge of Egans Creek. Those dead trees are also being removed.