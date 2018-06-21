Kelley withdraws from County Commission race

Nassau County Commissioner Steve Kelley has dropped his bid for re-election to the District 2 seat this fall. He announced his withdrawal on June 19 in a letter to Supervisor of Elections Vicki Cannon.

Kelley could not be reached for comment before the print deadline.

According to Kelley’s sister and former Fernandina Beach City Commissioner Pat Gass, Kelley made the decision not to run in order to travel and spend time with his family.

Gass said that Kelley’s wife, Bernice, retired when the couple sold their business, Kelley Termite & Pest Control, three years ago. Kelley will retire in November of this year, Gass said, and plans to travel after his retirement.

He was elected to the Board of County Commissioners in 2010, defeating incumbent Mike Boyle.

Kelley’s campaign was listed as having $100,000 in funds as of Thursday. The money was received in the form of a loan to the campaign from Kelley.

Two other Republican candidates are running for the office, Aaron Bell, who has qualified, and Dawn Hagel, who has only filed.