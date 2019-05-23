Jax Sheriff's Office: Interstate 95 has reopened in both directions between Yulee and I-295

This story will be updated.

The Yellow Bluff fire in north Jacksonville covered an estimated 600 acres as of early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Forest Service, and remains 30% contained. “Dozer crews are widening fire lines along the southern edge of the fire from 17 West to 95.” according to a FFS tweet.

A tweet from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 11 a.m. Friday morning said “I-95 southbound and northbound have been reopened by the Florida Highway Patrol." A photo taken around 10 a.m. by News-Leader Production Director Robert Fiege at the Florida-Georgia line showed a long line of southbound traffic backed up. The twee from JSO adds "The road can be closed again if conditions worsen."

The Florida Department of Transportation had closed I-95 in both directions from I-295 to the I-95 Yulee exit earlier in the morning, urging motorists to use extreme caution in the area, and advising them to take U.S. 17 as an alternate route.

Emergency crews closed Interstate 95 in both directions between the exits for State Road 200 and Pecan Park Drive in Jacksonville mid-afternoon Thursday due to a wildfire that had spread to about 400 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service. The fire is one of a pair that originated Wednesday about 3 p.m. around U.S. 17 and Yellow Bluff Drive. Firefighters were able to contain the northern fire, but the southern one burned into the marsh. Gusty winds have been pushing the fire toward the highway throughout the day.

The FFS tweeted Thursday afternoon: "The #YellowBluffFire is now estimated at 400 acres. Dozer crews are making good progress building fire lines along the south edge between 17 & 95. The fire continues to burn up to 95 on the west edge causing heavy smoke on the interstate & leading FHP to close it in both directions."