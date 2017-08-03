Jax Beach man arrested in 1994 murder of Yulee teen

Investigators announced on Tuesday a break in a 1994 cold case involving the slaying and dismemberment of a Yulee teen.

Ronnie Leon Hyde, 60, of Jacksonville Beach, was arrested Tuesday. He was charged with the murder of 16-year-old Fred Paul Laster of Yulee in 1994. A joint operation involving the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Beach Police Department led to Hyde’s arrest, Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter announced during a news conference.

Laster’s dismembered body was discovered behind a dumpster behind a gas station off of Interstate 10 in Columbia County in June 1994. Columbia County detectives were unable to identify the body at the time because the head and hands were missing. With no way to identify the body, the case sat cold until it was reassigned to a new Columbia County detective in 2012, Hunter said.

Columbia County detectives reached out to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC, for assistance with the case in 2013. In 2014, NCMEC posted information about the body – which was still unidentified at the time – found at the Columbia County gas station. After seeing the NCMEC website posting about the body, Laster’s sister contacted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in September 2015 because she thought the body mentioned in NCMEC posting could potentially be her brother who went missing in 1994, according to Hyde’s arrest warrant.

Laster’s sister told investigators the family made a missing person’s report for her brother with Jacksonville and Nassau County sheriff’s offices. However, “there is no record of their contact with law enforcement in 1994,” the warrant states.

Additionally, Laster’s siblings told law enforcement that Laster was last seen with Hyde, who was a family friend, however, “there is no record indicating any law enforcement (made) contact with Hyde regarding” Laster’s disappearance, the warrant says. JSO took a missing person’s report on Laster in 1995, according to the warrant.

NCSO confirmed Wednesday morning that the office has no record of a missing person’s case reported regarding Laster’s disappearance in 1994.

Laster’s sister also said that she “questioned (Hyde) on multiple occasions over several years” about what happened to her brother, but Hyde gave conflicting accounts. On one account, Hyde said he dropped off Laster “in the Pecan Park area.” Hyde also said he dropped Laster off “at the first bridge on U.S. 17 going into Nassau County from Duval County.” On a different account, Hyde said he dropped Laster off “at his grandmother’s house in Yulee,” the warrant states.

On Sept. 30, 2015, investigators contacted the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification to assist with DNA testing, according to the warrant.

“Detectives sent DNA samples from (Laster’s) family members to the University of North Texas Human Identification Laboratory to see if there was a (familial) link to the 1994 victim (Laster). In February of 2016, the lab confirmed a (familial) link between the family and the … victim,” Hunter said during the press conference. “This and other information developed throughout the investigation led to a positive identification of the victim.”

Detectives discovered a blood-stained flannel shirt and other household items – including two blood-stained knives – with Laster’s body. DNA samples from the flannel shirt found at the crime scene matched DNA samples taken from Zicam nasal swabs located in trash bags recovered from Hyde’s Jax Beach home, according to the warrant.

Hyde is being held without bond in Jacksonville, where he will face trial for the 1994 murder of Laster.

“Today marks an important and long-awaited moment for Fred Laster’s siblings and marks the beginning of our prosecution of their brother’s murderer,” said Melissa Nelson, state attorney for the 4th Judicial Circuit. “This is a reminder that justice has no expiration date, and we, my office, intends to continue the hard work of our law enforcement partners to deliver long-delayed justice.”

Investigations into Hyde are ongoing. Hyde was a former youth pastor and mental-health counselor who had “the potential for extensive access to children” and who “may have other potential additional child victims.” Hyde was also named as a suspect in a previous international child exploitation investigation, according to FBI public affair specialist, Amanda Videll, who was relaying information from a post about Hyde on the FBI’s website.

Videll added that the FBI would be searching Hyde’s Jacksonville Beach home and another residence in Jacksonville that Hyde owned throughout the day on Wednesday, but said she could not release any details as to what kind of evidence they are searching for.

The FBI is asking individuals who may have information related to this case – as well as other potential victims – to come forward.

“If you have information regarding the pending murder prosecution, or you believe you or someone you know may have been victimized by Ronnie Leon Hyde, the FBI requests that you come forward. Victims may be eligible for certain services and rights under federal law. Additionally, the FBI may be able to assist you with finding resources in your country if you live overseas,” the FBI’s website post states. “Please contact the FBI's Jacksonville Field Office at (904) 248-7000 and reference the Ronnie Leon Hyde investigation. You may also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.”