Jacksonville man killed in Thursday night shooting

What started as an investigation into a shooting incident Thursday evening is now a murder case, according to Fernandina Beach Deputy Chief Mark K. Foxworth.

Foxworth said Friday that officers responding to reports of shots fired around 7:22 p.m., near 436 S. 9th St., were told the suspect, Zachary Verdier Jamison, 32, emerged from a dark grey car that had stopped at the corner of South 9th and Elm streets.

One witness told Detective Michell Arseneau that she heard Jamison, who she said was holding a gun, say “What’s up?” then she heard three gunshots. The witness said she fell to the ground to take cover, then heard the victim, Jovan Leonard Richo, 42, say, “I’ve been shot.”

Richo was taken in a private vehicle to Baptist Medical Center Nassau, where he received initial treatment for gunshot wounds to his arm, shoulder and chest. Richo was then airlifted to Jacksonville but died in surgery at UF Health Jacksonville hospital.

Richo was described in a news release from FBPD as a “Jacksonville man with local ties.”

Jamison’s arrest report said he was known to several of the people who were hanging out on South 9th Street Thursday evening and became eyewitnesses to the incident.

The report goes on to says that a large group of women had earlier approached those gathered near Elm Street and some sort of “verbal altercation” had ensued. One witness told officers she tried several times to deescalate the situation but “was unsuccessful.” Then she saw the dark grey car driving toward them.

Foxworth said he had no details about who else might have been in the car, which left the scene with Jamison in it. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office quickly located Jamison near his last known address at an apartment complex on Old Nassauville Road, where he was taken into custody and transported back to Fernandina Beach for questioning.

The arrest report says Jamison told investigators “he was not at the scene, did not handle a gun, and did not shoot a gun at anyone.” He was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault and taken to the Nassau County Jail. Additional charges could be filed.

"This is a tragic situation for our community, we ask that commenters show a level of respect to ... a situation involving the loss of a life," Foxworth wrote in the release. "Fernandina Beach detectives continue to work this investigation.”