It's Pajama Friday in downtown Fernandina Beach

The city sidewalks of Fernandina Beach were indeed busy sidewalks Friday, with many residents and visitors dressed in the annual after-Thanksgiving traditional "holiday style" of pajamas. And in the air, there was definitely a feeling of Christmas, as merchants and shoppers enjoyed the weather, which could not have been prettier on Amelia Island, with blue skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Children were laughing, people were passing, and a great time seemed to be had by all. Photos by Peg Davis/News-Leader