    The Dick family, visiting from Michigan, poses for a Pajama Friday photo in a pocket park on Centre Street in Fernandina Beach.
    Busy sidewalks in Fernandina Beach on Pajama Friday.
    The Battle family of Fernandina Beach enjoying Pajama Friday in Fernandina Beach.
    A "Maine lobster" visiting Florida for Pajama Friday in Fernandina Beach.
    James Schaffer of Summer House Realty in Fernandina Beach - https://summerhouserealty.com - waits for family shopping inside the Pelindaba Lavender store at the corner of Centre and South Fourth streets - https://www.pelindabalavender.com.
  • Kerri Foster and Abigail the goat were both in pajamas on Pajama Friday in Fernandina Beach. Lacy Thompson holds Andy the goat in the background.
    Children play games on South Second Street during Pajama Friday festivities in Fernandina Beach.
    Shoppers enjoying the sidewalk sale in front of Amelia's Fine Jewelry - http://www.ameliasfinejewelry.com - on Centre Street in Fernandina Beach.
    Sisters Stephanie and Laura Mayberry of Fernandina Beach enjoy the sunshine on Pajama Friday in Fernandina Beach.
    From left, Katrice Curls, Chase Harris, Colby Harris, and Joey Harris, a few of the "12 Days of Christmas" crew who won the pajamas contest on Pajama Friday in Fernandina Beach.

It's Pajama Friday in downtown Fernandina Beach

Fri, 11/29/2019 - 1:36pm

The city sidewalks of Fernandina Beach were indeed busy sidewalks Friday, with many residents and visitors dressed in the annual after-Thanksgiving traditional "holiday style" of pajamas. And in the air, there was definitely a feeling of Christmas, as merchants and shoppers enjoyed the weather, which could not have been prettier on Amelia Island, with blue skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Children were laughing, people were passing, and a great time seemed to be had by all. Photos by Peg Davis/News-Leader

 

