Interstate 95 closed in both directions between Yulee and Pecan Park due to Yellow Bluff fire

This story will be updated.

Emergency crews closed Interstate 95 in both directions between the exits for State Road 200 and Pecan Park Drive in Jacksonville mid-afternoon Thursday due to a wildfire that had spread to about 400 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service. The fire is one of a pair that originated Wednesday about 3 p.m. around U.S. 17 and Yellow Bluff Drive. Firefighters were able to contain the northern fire, but the southern one burned into the marsh. Gusty winds have been pushing the fire toward the highway throughout the day.

The FFS tweeted Thursday afternoon: "The #YellowBluffFire is now estimated at 400 acres. Dozer crews are making good progress building fire lines along the south edge between 17 & 95. The fire continues to burn up to 95 on the west edge causing heavy smoke on the interstate & leading FHP to close it in both directions."

The Florida Department of Transportation wrote in a email: "Expect delays and take U.S. 17 as an alternate route. Florida Highway Patrol is monitoring the situation and will determine when Interstate 95 will reopen."