Hurricane Dorian's Wednesday evening update from Emergency Management

Nassau County remains under a mandatory evacuation order until further notice and as Hurricane Dorian passes by Nassau County, impact from the storm remains possible throughout the evening.

County Manager Mike Mullin has extended a limited curfew -- for Amelia Island only -- beginning tonight at 8 pm until 7 am tomorrow morning.

Fourth Circuit Judge James Daniel has announced all Nassau County courthouse facilities will be closed today and tomorrow, but will reopen Friday. Foster also announced that Nassau County Schools will also reopen Friday.

Nassau County Emergency Management Director Greg Foster says shelters will cease operations beginning Thursday morning at 9 am to allow occupants to begin the process of returning home.

Foster says assessments will begin tomorrow to determine any structural damage throughout the county. Residents can report any damages to Emergency Management at (904) 548-0900.

Baptist Medical Center has announced the hospital will reopen Friday morning.

Nassau County residents can continue to monitor the latest information at our Facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/NassauEM/ , Twitter @NassauEM and the Nassau EM web page at www.nassaufl-em.com.

Call 911 if you have an emergency. If you need information from Emergency Management, call 904-548-0900.