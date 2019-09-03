Hurricane Dorian plods toward an early morning arrival off the coast Wednesday

Turtle-paced Hurricane Dorian is now expected to be a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 95-110 mph upon arrival off the coast of Amelia Island at approximately 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Tropical Storm Force winds (from 39 to 73 mph) are expected in Nassau County through Wednesday night.

“Data from reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds remain near 110 mph with higher gusts.

"Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles,” according to NHC forecasters on Tuesday afternoon.

The still-dangerous storm should stay approximately 90-100 miles out in the ocean as it plods northward, but shifts could still occur.

According to the NHC experts, as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a Hurricane Watch is in effect for north of Ponte Vedra Beach to Edisto Beach, South Carolina. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the same area of southeast coastline as of 2 p.m.

“A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area within 36 hours,” according to the NHC.

Dorian is expected to “move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late today through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday and Thursday night,” according to the 2 p.m. update from the NHC.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the eastern, low-lying areas of the county at the ocean, and along the rivers and creeks.

Low tide in Fernandina Beach will be at 7:07 a.m. Wednesday, according to tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov, and high tide will be at 1:51 p.m. It is predicted to be about a foot higher than normal even before the extra push that Dorian will bring.

“A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations,” according to a public advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Go to https://www.nassaucountyfl.com/986/Hurricane-Information for the latest information from Nassau County Emergency Management. Go to nhc.noaa.gov for the latest information from the National Hurricane Center.

From Nassau County Emergency Management as of 5 p.m. Tuesday:

"Nassau County Manager Mike Mullin issued a county-wide curfew in Nassau County beginning tonight, Tuesday 09/03/2019, at 8 pm. The curfew will remain in effect until 7am tomorrow morning. Mullin also announced all county offices will close Thursday, 09/05/2019 and reopen Friday, 09/06/2019. The evacuation order remains in effect.

Nassau County Director of Emergency Management Greg Foster says residents should stay in place during the curfew and focus on the safety of themselves, family and pets.

Nassau County Law Enforcement, Fire and Rescue and FEMA will begin damage assessments as soon as conditions allow for safe operations to begin.

Following those assessments and based upon conditions, for example, safe road conditions and a lack of major power outages, Nassau County officials will

determine lifting the evacuation order. Schools will remain closed through Thursday and will reopen Friday.

Shelter operations will continue until conditions are safe and the evacuation order is lifted before those housed at shelters can return home or Red Cross host shelters open.

This afternoon (Tuesday) Judge James H. Daniel, Circuit Judge for the Fourth Judicial Circuit in Nassau County suspended all jury service for Friday, 09/06/2019."