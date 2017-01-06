History Marked

The Amelia Island Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently unveiled a marker memorializing the Revolutionary War engagement at the Egmont Plantation.

In one of their last acts in office, Regent Cindy Glenn, right, stands with Historian Claudia Naugle shortly after they unveiled the marker at the newly renovated Egans Creek Park. Noted historian Roger Smith was the keynote speaker, and Florida State Representative Cord Byrd delivered short remarks.

The marker stands on land that was once part of the 18th century Egmont Plantation, owned by John Perceval, the Second Earl of Egmont. When he died in 1770, his executors sent Steven Egan to manage this plantation in British East Florida. Both Egans Creek and the adjacent park are named in his honor. The plantation met its end on August 7, 1776, when the Georgia Militia drove the British from the island and destroyed the plantation. Egan and his family, as well as plantation slaves, escaped safely to St. Augustine.