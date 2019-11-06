Hilliard man gets 10 years in prison for meth conspiracy

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard sentenced Richard Earl Carroll, 55, of Hilliard to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday for conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

Carroll pleaded guilty on July 26.

Multiple witnesses identified Carroll as a methamphetamine supplier in Nassau County. During the execution of two separate search warrants at Carroll’s home, local, state and federal law enforcement officers seized methamphetamine, assorted prescription pills (including hydrocodone and Xanax), marijuana plants and baggies containing marijuana, and 24 firearms. During a post-arrest interview, Carroll admitted to obtaining more than 500 grams of methamphetamine from a source to sell to his customers. He also admitted that, at times, he traded the drugs to his customers for firearms.

Carroll’s sentencing follows a series of related state and federal drug prosecutions involving the distribution of methamphetamine, including Billy Crayton Skinner, 43, of Hilliard, sentenced to 37 months in federal prison on Sept. 9, and Thomas A. Crews, 45, of Hilliard, sentenced to 29 months in federal prison in 2017.

This case was investigated by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Coolican.