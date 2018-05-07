Hazes looks forward to his ‘epic journey’

On July 5, 1989, the News-Leader published a profile with this headline: “Courting with a 60s flair. Legal reporter marches to flower-power, muscle-car beat.”

The profile is of a very young looking court reporter named William “Bill” Hazes Jr. – “a product of the 60s” – driving his black Dodge Magnum with t-tops, red stripes and fender flares to Nassau County from Duval County every day and listening to Pink Floyd to make the travel time easier. Hazes said he was enjoying his job, preferred criminal cases, and did not prefer fast-talking attorneys “that you can’t slow down.”

Twenty-nine years later, the News-Leader is checking in again with Hazes.

This time, it’s noting his retirement after 35 years of service to the circuit court in Nassau County. The occasion was celebrated with a Pink Floyd-themed cake presented on the night of his retirement dinner. One layer contained the album title, and one of his favorite phrases, “Another Brick in the Wall.”

Hazes turned 66 back in September, and he said he figured that it was just time to retire. He closed his office on June 6. He has plans to take a major road trip in October in his 1979 Dodge Magnum GT, which now has over 260,000 miles. He purchased the car back in 1982, when it had less than 12,000 miles on it. He used it to drive his wife to the hospital when his daughter was born and it was that very same car he used to drive his daughter to her wedding. Now he will drive his beloved car on a cross-country trip, “an epic journey” as he refers to it, during which he will spend some time along the famed Route 66.

Looking back on his life and career, an epic journey in itself, Hazes refers many times to the results of “pure dumb luck.” He felt his options were limited after serving four years in the U.S Air Force, so he chose to use the GI Bill to enroll in the Stenotype Institute in Jacksonville. It is there that he met his wife of 41 years, Katie. They have two children. Daughter Kathryn is a certified CPA and son Pete has decided on a career in nursing.

Bill talks of the mid-1980s, after it was decided that the courthouse located in Fernandina Beach would have its own full-time judge and court reporter. Having visited on a part-time basis for the Jacksonville firm where he was employed, he recalls telling his boss that he would travel to Fernandina any day of the week because, as he said then, “I like the place.” He recalls feeling like he had walked onto a movie set when he first entered the historic downtown courthouse.

Based on a “conservative estimate,” Hazes figures he made that drive some 8,000 times. There was never a day that he didn’t look forward to the drive and thinking about the day ahead. His children used to travel with him to attend school. He is grateful for that time he spent with them.

While other court reporters have updated their machines and software over the years, Hazes says he’s “old school.” He explains that technology has progressed so much and voice recording has come so far these days that most machines don’t even have paper, yet his machine uses paper and he carries it over his shoulder. And, Hazes says, while that technique may be slower, “What I enjoy about doing things the way I do things is the fact that you get to feel the ebb and flow, the way people are talking. You really feel the tension move around the courtroom. The fastest court reporters don’t hear a thing and I admire them, but I listen to everything.”

Hazes went through seven or eight machines in 35 years, putting a lot of “miles” on each one. He is embarrassed to admit it, but the company that developed the software for the one he has used to the end went out of business some 20 years ago. He says his speed has probably averaged about 225 words a minute, but it’s more about accuracy.

Hazes will be missed for his accuracy at court and much more.

“Bill is one of the finest, if not the best, court reporter that has worked in Nassau County,” Nassau County Attorney Mike Mullin said. “He is not only a professional in his work but a true gentleman. I never saw Bill have a bad day, and his smiles and pride when discussing his family would light up a room. The smile was almost as big when talking about his cars. Many of us who did, and do, trial work benefited from his critiques and thoughts after trials. He is very sharp and savvy as to the courtroom, and most of all, he is Bill. We will miss his professionalism, ethical standards, smile and just being a great guy and friend.”

“We have been good friends since the beginning of his career,” added Elaine Coats, who retired after 41 years with the court system in Nassau County. For most of those years, she was the director of court departments. “I worked for the Nassau County Clerk of Courts so we share a lot of working memories. I appreciate his steadfast work ethics, professionalism and dedication. The court system in Nassau County was blessed to have him. Most of all I treasure his friendship.”

In the course of reminiscing, Hazes praised the judges he has reported for: “Fernandina has had some incredible judges. They have all been smart and I have the utmost respect for each and every one. ... Each and every one has had a different demeanor.”

And the respect is returned.

“Bill Hazes has become an integral part of our local and legal communities,” Judge Robert M. Foster said. “His care and concern for others and his dedication and steadfast devotion to the legal profession will be greatly missed. Bill has made Nassau County a better place for all of us, and we will miss him greatly.”

Looking back on his career working in Nassau County and downtown Fernandina Beach, Hazes says the most rewarding cases have been those involving adoptions and the saddest have been about divorces and child custody. Even after all these years, his “faith in the justice system is still sound.” Hazes added that he will miss it “more than you can imagine and will look for every opportunity to come back.”

As for parting words, Hazes again make references to Pink Floyd and says, “ Long you live and high you fly, and smiles you’ll give and tears you’ll cry, and all you touch and all you see, is all your life will ever be.”