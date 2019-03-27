Have your say on the next plan for A1A-SR 200

The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners and the Planning and Economic Opportunity Department have kicked off a major “Corridor Design” plan for a 13-mile segment of State Road 200/A1A in Yulee from Police Lodge Road west of I-95 to the Thomas J. Shave Jr. bridge, according to a news release from that department.

The board has engaged GAI Consultants to work with the county in this plan.

“Envisioned as the Timber to Tides Trail, the goals of the study are to transform SR 200/A1A into a place that functions not just as a major roadway, but a place that provides different opportunities for living and working, and creates a sense of place in Nassau County based on our community’s history, character, and quality of life,” according to the news release. “The County seeks a plan for the Corridor so that it will be functional and of value to the community over the long-term. The study will emphasize community identity, enhance the public realm and streetscape, encourage recreation and bicycle and pedestrian activity, promote compact mixed-use development patterns, and improve environmental quality and floodplain management, while also attracting private investment and making use of already developed sites.”

Residents, businesses and visitors are invited to speak and give their input about their “vision for SR 200.”

Events are subject to change; go to www.nassaucountyfl.com/timbertotides for the most recent information or contact the Nassau County Planning and Economic Opportunity Department: call (904) 530-6300 or email planninginfo@nassaucountyfl.com.

Interested citizens can also provide feedback via an online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/timbertotides.

The following community events have been scheduled to “learn more and share your ideas”:

 FSCJ Spring Fling, April 4, 11 a.m. -1 p.m., FSCJ Nassau Campus, William Burgess Blvd.

 Open House intended for residents west of I-95 to U.S. 17, April 10, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., FSCJ Nassau Campus - William Burgess Blvd.

 Railroad Days, April 13, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Callahan Railroad Depot

 Fernandina Farmers Market, April 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Centre and N. Seventh streets, downtown Fernandina Beach

 Publix Store Number 1406, (table outdoors), April 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Yulee, Villages of Amelia, 463855 SR 200/A1A, Yulee.

 Open House intended for residents east of Amelia Concourse to the Shave Bridge, April 30, 6 - 8 p.m., location TBD, Please visit www.nassaucountyfl.com/timbertotides for updated information.

 Shrimp Festival, May 4-5, downtown Fernandina Beach, City/County Booth at Centre and Third streets.

 Open House intended for residents between U.S. 17 and Amelia Concourse, May 6, 6 - 8 p.m., Yulee High School, 85375 Miner Road, Yulee.

 Open House intended for residents of Amelia Island, May 8, 6 - 8 p.m., Emma Love Hardee Elementary School, 2200 Susan Drive, Fernandina Beach.

 Fernandina Farmers Market, May 18, 9 a.m. -1 p.m., downtown Fernandina Beach, Centre and N. Seventh streets.

Go here for a county presentation on the project: www.fbnewsleader.com/sites/fbnewsleader.com/files/Timber to Tides FINAL Presentation.pdf.