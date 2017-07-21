Gunfire incident in Fernandina Beach leaves at least one critically injured

At least one person was critically injured in a gunfire incident at 500 S. 17th Street in Fernandina Beach on Friday evening, around 430 p.m. One victim has been airlifted to UF Jacksonville, another man who was "beaten up," according to the Fernandina Beach Police Department, is being questioned. Five suspects who led police on a chase through Yulee have been captured. A neighbor reported hearing "eight or nine" shots.

According to a news release from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper:

"We received a report of a shooting in Fernandina on South 17th Street. Several suspects fled in a silver colored 4-Door passenger vehicle. NCSO deputies spotted the vehicle heading westbound on A1A west of Chester Road. The suspects turned north onto Gene Lasserre Blvd and then turned into the Catholic Church parking lot. Deputies captured 4 individuals at the car and one suspect fled into the woods west of the church. Deputies set up a perimeter around the wooded area and utilized one of our K-9 tracking dogs to trail the suspect and also utilized our drone to fly overhead to visually observe movement in the woods. Deputies were able to capture him as well. All five suspects, three black males and two white males, were taken into custody and turned over to FBPD Detectives. Deputies also found a rifle inside the vehicle and a handgun was found on the roadway."