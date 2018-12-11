Groups sue to stop seismic airgun blasts in the Atlantic Ocean

Leading environmental groups sued the federal government Tuesday to prevent seismic airgun blasting in the Atlantic Ocean, according to a news release from Oceana, one of the groups.

The extremely loud and dangerous process, which is used to search for oil and gas deposits deep below the ocean’s surface, is the first step toward offshore drilling. If allowed, seismic airgun blasting would harm marine life, including whales, dolphins, fish and zooplankton – the foundation of the ocean food web, according to Oceana.

The lawsuit says that the National Marine Fisheries Service violated the Marine Mammal Protection Act, the Endangered Species Act and the National Environmental Policy Act when it issued Incidental Harassment Authorizations on Nov. 30. The permits authorize five companies to harm or harass marine mammals while conducting seismic airgun blasting in an area stretching from Cape May, N.J. to Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Before those companies can begin seismic airgun blasting, they must also receive permits from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

The federal government estimated that the blasting in the Atlantic could harass or harm marine mammals like dolphins and whales, which depend on sound to feed, mate and communicate, hundreds of thousands of times. Seismic airgun blasting would also jeopardize the iconic North Atlantic right whale, a critically endangered species.

In April 2017, President Trump issued an executive order to expedite permitting for seismic airgun blasting, reversing the previous administration’s decision to deny all pending permits for such activity in the Atlantic. The executive order was intended to reverse permanent ocean protections and open the country’s publicly held waters to more offshore drilling, according to a news release from the National Resources Defense Council.

“This action is unlawful and we’re going to stop it,” said Diane Hoskins, campaign director at Oceana, in the release. “... Seismic airgun blasting can harm everything from tiny zooplankton and fish to dolphins and whales. More than 90 percent of the coastal municipalities in the blast zone have publicly opposed seismic airgun blasting off their coast. We won this fight before and we’ll win it again.”

On Dec. 6, Congressman John Rutherford led a bipartisan letter signed by 93 members of Congress to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross urging that they not allow seismic testing in the Atlantic to move forward. The letter was in response to the five Incidental Harassment Authorizations, or IHAs, a major step toward opening areas of the Atlantic off the coast of Florida to energy exploration.

In a news release, Rutherford said, “I was disappointed to see NOAA Fisheries advance efforts to conduct seismic testing off our Atlantic Coast – the first step to offshore drilling.

“I am very concerned about the effects seismic testing would have on vulnerable marine mammal populations and other marine life, but I also have many questions about how this will impact naval operations and training missions that operate off the East Coast. We have very little information on what this would mean for our national security, the health of our recovering fisheries, or our coastal economies. Not to mention that any data collected about oil and gas reserves off our coast would be proprietary, meaning neither the public nor government officials would have access to this information.

I am encouraged by today’s strong showing of bipartisan opposition to opening the Atlantic to seismic testing.”

An application filed last year by one of the companies, CGG, says: “Some nonlethal or mortal impacts on individual fish which are located in direct proximity to the active seismic acoustic source could also occur. There is no evidence to date that indicates a significant impact on fish or invertebrate populations as a result of seismic survey activity. The seismic research vessel will travel continuously along survey lines spaced 20 km (12 mi) apart and take up to 90 hours to complete. Thus, the vessel will have a minimal presence in any one location, briefly elevating noise levels. The western boundary of the survey area will be 84 km (50 mi) to 129 km (80 mi) from the coastline and outside of any ESA-defined critical habitat areas.”

Steps CGG will take to reduce harm to the marine mammals include vessel strike avoidance, a buffer zone around simultaneous testing areas, independent monitoring of a mitigation zone around the acoustic source array, a pre-watch search for mammals, and a “soft start to alert marine life of the pending seismic operation in the area and allow sufficient time for those animals to move away and avoid the highest source levels.”

As of Tuesday, officials in opposition to, or concerned about, offshore drilling activities in the Atlantic include the governors of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Mary-land, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and more than 240 East Coast municipalities, including Fernandina Beach. All three East Coast Fishery Management Councils have also expressed concern. Commercial and recreational fishing interests such as Southeastern Fisheries Association, Snook and Gamefish Foundation, Fisheries Survival Fund, Southern Shrimp Alliance, Billfish Foundation and International Game Fish Association are also alarmed.

Last year, in reaction to the initial application for the testing, Fernandina Beach Mayor Johnny Miller said he was previously involved – and continues to be involved – in an effort to prevent seismic testing and offshore drilling. He said he experienced seismic airgun testing when he served in the military and said it was “a terrible idea.” Miller did not respond to a request for new comments by the press deadline on Tuesday.

The Obama administration concluded that the “value of obtaining the geophysical and geological information from new airgun seismic surveys in the Atlantic does not outweigh the potential risks of those surveys’ acoustic pulse impacts on marine life.”

A May 2017 poll by Oceana, NRDC and the International Fund for Animal Welfare revealed that 76 percent of Americans support protecting marine mammals from threats, including injury and death resulting from offshore oil and gas drilling.