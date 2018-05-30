Google search leads to attempted murder charge

An American Beach woman has been arrested on a charge of attempted murder after allegedly shooting her husband in the back of the head Wednesday afternoon, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawanda Brown, 57, was working in an office loft with her husband, Tony Brown, in their home at 95575 Burney Road in Fernandina Beach when he asked her “to perform a Google search,” the NCSO report states. Lawanda Brown told deputies that “she could hear a tone in her husband’s voice that he was not happy with how she was searching” and that “it was all a blur as the victim started walking out of the loft prior to being shot.”

Deputies found 58-year-old Tony Brown lying in a pool of blood, and the victim was airlifted by Trauma One to UF Health in Jacksonville with critical injuries, according to NCSO. Sheriff Bill Leeper told the News-Leader Thursday afternoon that Brown’s condition had been upgraded to stable earlier in the day.

Deputies said a .38-caliber revolver was found in a bedroom of the home.

Lawanda Brown is currently in Nassau County Jail and her bond has been set at $500,002. According to Sheriff Bill Leeper, she does not yet have an attorney.

Tony Brown owns T. Brown Consulting Group, which “helps communities, businesses, governments and lenders devise capital solutions for community development, real estate and small business initiatives across the country,” according to his company’s website.

“Tony gained a national reputation for excellence in the field of community development when appointed as Director of the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI Fund), U.S. Department of Treasury,” the website states.

Brown also previously worked as executive director of the Community Redevelopment Agency in Delray Beach, Fla. before being fired in 2016, according to media reports.

At the time, CBS 12 in West Palm Beach reported that board member Terence Davis said, “I can go on with a long list why change is necessary but I made a business decision. … It’s scary where the money is going outside this CRA and we don’t know what’s going on.”