Girl bitten on foot by shark

According to a report from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, a 16-year-old girl vacationing on Amelia Island was bitten by a shark Friday morning. The victim was on a boogie board around 7:30 a.m. when she was bitten “behind her foot at the heel and ankle area causing serious injury.”

Leeper wrote in an email that Nassau County Fire Rescue responded and transported her to Baptist Medical Center Nassau. Leeper said the victim, from South Florida, was vacationing at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort.

Michelle Valle, director of resort marketing for the resort emailed this statement to the News-Leader: “We had a guest with reported lacerations to the foot and they were transported to a local hospital. As always, we encourage guests to exercise caution and follow local advisories. Additional questions should be directed to the Sheriff’s department.”