Get ready for a week of interstate detours

Wed, 10/30/2019 - 12:37pm
Overnight closure planned for I-95 South at the I-95/I-295 North interchange.

As part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s I-95/I-295 North interchange improvements project, overnight detours of I-95 south are planned for Nov. 4-11 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to a news release. Work crews will use the time to set beams over southbound I-95, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

I-95 south traffic will be detoured to the I-295 East Beltway, take the U.S. 17 (Main Street) exit, head north on U.S. 17 to the I-295 west ramp and continue on I-295 west to the I-95 south exit at the interchange.

Contractor Archer Western is projected to complete the $176.8 million project in the spring of 2021, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting, according to FDOT.

