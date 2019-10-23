Gaming business robbed

An early morning armed robbery of an adult gaming business located just outside the city limits of Fernandina Beach resulted in a loss of cash but no injuries, according to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

Leeper wrote in an email to the News-Leader that a black male with long dreadlocks entered the 8th Street Arcade at 1951 S. Eighth St. about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wearing a mask and brandishing a gun, the man fired a round into the ceiling before then shooting in the direction of a clerk who was trying to hide.

The man “demanded money from the business. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken and the suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction,” Leeper stated.

Store employees told the News-Leader that the suspect got away with less than $1,000. He is being sought for attempted murder and robbery with a firearm.

NCSO deputies were assisted at the scene by officers from the Fernandina Beach Police Department.

Anyone with any information about the robbery can contact the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at 225-5174 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.