Free admission to state parks on Sunday, Nov. 11

Florida State Parks will offer free admission for all families and visitors on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in recognition of Veterans Day, according to a news release.

In addition, Fort Clinch State Park will offer its "History of a Soldier" program on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m., inside the fort. The park will waive the entrance admission fee for this event, but the price of admission to the fort will be one canned good donation per person.

It is recommended that visitors get there early. The program will last approximately one hour. Contact the Fort Clinch State Park for more information: (904) 277-7274.

Florida State Parks offer year-round discounts on annual entrance passes to those who currently serve or have served in the U.S. military, veterans with service-related disabilities and surviving spouses of members of the U.S. military who have fallen in combat.