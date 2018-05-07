Foster’s retirement brings controversy over replacement

Part 2 of a two-part profile. Judge Robert M. Foster, who plans to step down from the 4th Judicial Circuit Court’s bench a few days short of a mandatory retirement date in January 2019, recently sat down with the News-Leader to reflect on his career as an attorney and a judge. Several colleagues of Foster were approached for contributions to this profile, but declined to participate. The first part of Foster’s profile was published on July 4.

•••

“The state is killing people with costs, fines and fees,” says Judge Robert M. Foster.

Convicted felons are expected to contribute to the cost of their stay in jail and to pay fees toward the services of the State Attorney’s Office and the Public Defender’s Office. “Eighty to 90 percent of the people I see in their first appearance in court after their arrest don’t have a job. They are not going to be able to pay those fees, especially if I sentence them to prison,” Foster said bluntly. Foster would also would like to see an end to the practice of suspending driver’s licenses for financial reasons such as failure to pay child support, since it can be counterproductive. He sees many people back in felony court who have continued to drive on suspended licenses in order to hold down a job.

With respect to trends in crimes committed in Nassau County, Foster has also observed a rise in domestic violence cases. He uses two local outpatient resources as referrals for batterers intervention programs. As to the success rate of these programs he said, “If a person is inclined to listen, batterers’ intervention, anger management or emotional management classes are beneficial. At least you offer people a chance to turn their life around.”

His perception is that the volume of drug offenses in his court over the years has stayed about the same, although the type of drugs being abused changes.

In reference to criminal cases in general, Foster noted, “Most often we judges don’t see the success stories.” During one recent morning court session there had been eight defendants charged with probation violations, plus two arrest warrants issued for defendants who

failed to show up for their hearings.

“I see the worst in human nature, yet I am still often surprised how cruel and mean people can be to one another,” Foster admitted, but he developed the ability to leave work behind when he goes home at the end of the day.

Foster also shared his self-awareness: “We judges have incredible power over people’s lives. We are faced with ‘God-like’ decisions sometimes. We can end a life, or take away people’s children.” He tries to consider that power while making decisions, in an attempt to ensure he is fair and there are no regrets afterward: “I have never sent anyone to prison that I didn’t think belonged there.”

Foster is one of three judges presiding over cases in Nassau County. Judge Steven M. Fahlgren is a circuit judge presiding over civil, juvenile delinquency, family, probate and domestic violence cases. Judge Wesley R. Poole is the county judge for criminal misdemeanor, criminal and civil traffic, small claims and county civil cases.

He also has praise for the current functioning of county government, the circuit court clerk’s office, the judicial staff, and the police. Although the county’s three public defenders are busy with over 150 pending felony cases among them, they are doing a “more than adequate job,” according to Foster.

As to the high percentage of prison inmates relative to the general population in America when the U.S. is compared with other countries, Foster isn’t sure that reflects a problem with the judicial system. “There is a common theory that we are a more violent nation than others,” he noted. But he shares concerns about the disproportionately high ratio of black males in the prison population. “Black males are overrepresented in arrests,” Foster said. “How to combat crime in the black community is a serious issue that public officials need to address. I’ve thought about it for 30 years and I’ve never come up with an answer.”

But Foster’s biggest challenge in Nassau County was not directly related to his interpretation of the law. It was a dispute over how to expand the courthouse in Fernandina Beach.

With the addition of a second circuit court judge in 1998, three judges were sharing a single courtroom, a situation that created backlogs. The county had outgrown the original courthouse but options for expansion became controversial and pitted the city of Fernandina Beach against the county. Foster eventually ordered the two sides into a mediation that resulted in a compromise to renovate the historic courthouse for continued use and to build a larger courthouse annex in Yulee, where land was available. “The historic courthouse was a disaster. It was too small,” Foster said. “The wiring was dangerous. … A huge fight developed between the city (of Fernandina Beach) and the county (over) whether to expand the courthouse on the island or to move here. Two or three lawsuits were filed that held up progress. Neighbors weren’t speaking to one another over it. It was a very tense time. I was gratified to be part of the two-courthouse solution.” The annex, since named the Robert M. Foster Justice Center, opened in 2004.

Foster created some recent news when he affected how his replacement could be chosen. He submitted a letter to Gov. Rick Scott in April announcing his plans to resign from his position at the end of December, just days shy of his mandated retirement. While the replacement of a retiring circuit court judge is generally decided by an election, the governor can replace a judge resigning before the end of his or her term. The

decision fueled speculation about political maneuvering and motives.

As a result of Foster’s letter of resignation, the governor removed the judgeship position from the November general election ballot. David Trotti, a Jacksonville attorney who had qualified to run for the open seat before Scott cancelled the election for it, filed a lawsuit.

“This is an ‘artificial appointment’ that disenfranchises voters,” Trotti’s attorney, Robert Slama, said, “It’s become a textbook chess match.”

An injunction to stop the appointment process was overturned on appeal. The 4th Judicial Circuit Nominating Committee interviewed 18 applicants and forwarded six names for consideration to the governor. Slama has filed an emergency constitutional writ on behalf of his client with the Florida Supreme Court, which has scheduled a preliminary hearing for Friday, July 6.

Reacting to speculation that Scott simply wants to appoint someone who belongs to the Federalist Society, an organization of conservatives and libertarians seeking changes in the American legal system, Foster was circumspect: “I have no way of knowing what clubs judges appointed here in the 4th Judicial District belong to, but there is no doubt Governor Scott favors conservative judges. … It (the resignation) was a decision I made for personal reasons. Once things are resolved, I will be happy to share my reasons.”

One certainty about his plans for retirement is that Foster wants to continue to serve as a “senior judge.” “I’ll be back to harass the lawyers,” he joked. Senior judges fill in temporarily as needed to prevent backlogs in the judicial district. He also plans to finish a stone fence he’s building on his property in the mountains of North Carolina. And of course there’s his granddaughter, who will be getting lots of attention.