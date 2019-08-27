Forecasters say keep an eye on Tropical Storm Dorian

Weather experts at the National Hurricane Center are tracking Tropical Storm Dorian. It appeared Tuesday morning to be on a collision course with Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from the ravages of Category 5 Hurricane Maria in September 2017. Anticipating some strengthening, the NHC issued a Hurricane Watch for Puerto Rico and parts of the Dominican Republic.

“Tropical storm conditions are expected and hurricane conditions are possible in Puerto Rico on Wednesday and in portions of the Dominican Republic Wednesday night and Thursday,” according to the latest information from the NHC. Dorian moved across the island nation of St. Lucia with heavy winds and rain around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The area around Dorian remains relatively dry, but it is moving into an area of moisture. The NHC meteorologists say this makes it difficult to forecast what will happen in the next few days, and, “Given the large spread in the guidance, there is lower than normal confidence in the intensity forecast,” especially later in the week, “due Dorian’s potential interaction with Hispaniola and Puerto Rico.”

While an updated “cone” showing the probable path of the storm’s center shows the very outer limit of the storm’s edge possibly affecting Nassau County by Saturday morning, all of central and south Florida remains in the cone and the center of TS Dorian could make landfall in Florida by early Sunday. As of Tuesday morning, there was a 7-8% probability that sustained – meaning a one-minute average – tropical storm force winds of at least 39 mph could reach Nassau County between 8 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

Nassau County Emergency Manage-ment Director Greg Foster says his Emergency Operations Center is closely monitoring the developments of Tropical Storm Dorian, according to a news release: “Nassau County residents should begin planning now as forecasters narrow the storm’s projected path over the next couple of days. That means having at least a week’s worth of water, food, and medications on hand for each person and pet.”

Foster says residents can monitor the EOC’s continuously updated information on Facebook at NassauEM, Twitter @NassauEM, their Nextdoor neighborhood app, or their website www.NassauFL-EM.com.