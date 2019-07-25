First medical marijuana center to open

According to the Marijuana Policy Project, there are, as of July 5, 240,000 people in Florida who are medical marijuana users, or 1.13 percent of the state’s population. The Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use lists 144 Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers operating in the state, with six listed in Duval County and none in Nassau – until now. A company called Trulieve is set to open a center in Yulee on July 31.

Victoria Walker, director of marketing for Trulieve, said the company’s Yulee location, in Suite 200 at 474285 E. State Road 200, will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31. Patients with a registry card can have their doctor place an order to be picked up at the store. For those who are not registered, Walker said the staff at Trulieve can help educate them in the process and the products available.

To become a medical marijuana patient, a person must obtain a medical marijuana use registry identification card, be a seasonal or permanent Florida resident, and be diagnosed with a qualifying medical condition. Those conditions include cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, post-traumatic stress disorder, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, a terminal condition diagnosed by a physician, or chronic nonmalignant pain caused by a qualifying medical condition, according to state guidelines.

After being diagnosed, the patient is entered into the registry by a physician who has been trained to determine if medical marijuana products are appropriate treatment and can apply for a registry card. If that application is approved, the patient can contact a treatment center and fill an order placed by a physician.

Fernandina Beach resident Amy Marasco is a medical marijuana patient and advocate who says she has used medical cannabis to eliminate the need for a variety of pharmaceuticals including benzodiazepines and pain medications.

A certified health and wellness coach, she uses her experience and education to help other patients get optimal results from their medicine and improve their health outcomes.

While public approval for medical marijuana is on the rise, Marasco said the stigma attached to marijuana still shapes public perception.

“Our culture of fear and disinformation dissuades many people who could greatly benefit from cannabis use,” she told the News-Leader. “There is still a stigma to using cannabis and a general lack of understanding of its power as medicine.

“People are afraid that they will be out of their heads ‘high’ all the time, which is simply not true. Through education and support, it’s my mission to eliminate the fear and stigma and ultimately improve the quality of life for individuals struggling with their health.”

Marasco said those who live in Nassau County will appreciate having a treatment center closer to home.

“Living in Fernandina, access to medicine can be difficult for medical cannabis patients,” she said. “Although many dispensaries deliver, product availability, delivery delays and fees can interfere with getting your medicine.

“Frankly, with ever-changing products, it’s also nice to be able to see what you are getting and ask questions directly. I look forward to more dispensaries opening in Nassau County, which will give more options to patients allowing them to find the products that work best for their specific conditions.”

There are different strains, strengths and delivery methods that can drastically change the outcome of treatment with medical marijuana. Because medical marijuana is not a “one size fits all” treatment, after a doctor makes a recommendation, a trained professional, such as Marasco, works to bridge the gap between the doctor’s recommendations and what products a patient should use.

Regular hours at the center will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit www.trulieve.com.