Fire destroys local marine business

A major fire off North 14th Street in Fernandina Beach late Monday night totally destroyed a building as well as some boats and equipment at Ocean Outboard Marine. There were no injuries reported.

According to a news release from the city of Fernandina Beach with information provided by Fire Chief Ty Silcox, units from the city as well as Nassau County Fire-Rescue were dispatched at approximately 11:40 p.m. to the fire at 997 Egans Creek Lane, the address for Tiger Point Marina and Boat Works, where they found the Ocean Outboard Marine boat shop “fully involved, with fire venting through the roof, and impinging on an additional warehouse. Firefighters maintained a defensive attack on the fire.”

The release says the fire was out by 1 a.m. Tuesday. The building was a total loss.

“Individuals from Florida Public Utilities were requested to secure power, the Department of Environmental Protection and the United States Coast Guard have been notified regarding any potential chemical exposure, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire, alongside members of the Fernandina Beach Police Department,” according to Silcox.