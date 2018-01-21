FHP: Motorcycle crash leaves one dead, one critically injured

A man and woman riding a motorcycle on Amelia Concourse early Sunday morning crashed, leaving the passenger dead and the driver critically injured, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Edward W. Wilcox, 22, of Fernandina Beach, lost control of a 2009 Yamaha at 3:09 a.m. Sunday for an unknown reason, hitting the curb then several trees in the center median on Amelia Concourse.

Wilcox was ejected from the bike along with his passenger, Kassidy A. Smith, 23, also of Fernandina Beach. Neither was wearing a helmet, according to the report.

The motorcycle ended up near Hampton Club Way.

Wilcox was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with critical injuries. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Smith's next of kin has been notified, according to the report.