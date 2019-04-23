Fernandina Beach wants you! Lifeguards are needed

The city of Fernandina Beach is gearing up for the 2019 beach season, recruiting and training lifeguards to protect swimmers at city and Nassau County beaches.

Haynes Cavender, the supervisor of Ocean Rescue, which is operated out of the city’s Fire Department, told the News-Leader that the city, like many organizations across the state and the country, has a problem with recruitment.

“It’s an issue pretty much all over the place,” Cavender said. “I’ve talked to several other agencies, and they are struggling to get lifeguards right now.”

Cavender said that, while there are 60 lifeguard positions open, the city usually staffs about 40 to 45 of those positions, which is the level going into the 2019 season.

There are stringent requirements to be a lifeguard. In addition to the usual first aid training, fitness is key. To begin lifeguard training, recruits must complete a 500-meter swim in less than 10 minutes, which, Cavender says, is the biggest issue with staffing lifeguard positions. He said his department is working to help recruits overcome that obstacle.

“We’ve had over 85 people that were interested in being a lifeguard this year,” he said. “The biggest thing is they can’t pass that swim test. We have increased the amount of time we have at the pool. We train with them to get under that 10-minute mark so we can bring them on.”

Once they pass that test, which is the national standard, they are hired and go through a training academy. Cavender said the academy is a 58-hour class, about half of which is paid. The city’s Facebook page says, “Anyone who successfully completes the program and gains employment as a lifeguard will be eligible for a full course fee refund!”

The rate of pay of lifeguards in Nassau County, starting at $11.49 per hour, is on par with other coastal communities. Jacksonville Beach lifeguards earn $11.48 per hour, Jacksonville pays $11.32 per hour, and Atlantic Beach offers $12.10 per hour. According to Indeed.com, the average

pay scale for the state is $12.04 per hour.

Fernandina Beach lifeguards are young, averaging 16 or 17 years old, and evenly divided between men and women. They are based at North Beach, Main Beach, Seaside Park and the Jasmine Street beach access in the city, and Peters Point, Scott Road and American Beach in the county.

Lifeguards are on the beach on the weekends beginning with Shrimp Fest, which is May 3-5 this year, and then seven days a week from Memorial Day until Labor Day. The beaches are manned with lifeguards from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Cavender said that Fernan-dina Beach faces unique challenges in recruitment.

“I think with us, we have a little different demographic than Jacksonville or Atlantic Beach,” he said. “They have a much larger population. They have colleges they can recruit from. We hit a lot more of the high school-age students.”

With that in mind, the city begins its efforts long before the swim season starts.

“We start recruiting in October,” he said. “We start blasting it out. We do social media. We send emails out to everyone who was on our roster the year prior. We go to every high school in Nassau County, twice, and we go Camden County (Georgia) High School. We also go to all the swim teams. We participate in job fairs organized by the school district.”

Cavender is the only full-time, year-round Ocean Rescue staff member. A Fernandina Beach native, he says he loves being able to be a lifeguard in his hometown.

“It’s a great place to be,” he said.

For information or to apply, go to http://bit.ly/2KUAtZT.