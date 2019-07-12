Fernandina Beach man arrested in connection with March shooting incident

A second suspect wanted in connection with a March 31 shooting incident in Nassau County has been arrested in Union County, Ohio, according to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

Dylan Michael Page, 24, from Fernandina Beach, also known as Dylan Barcaro, was arrested by the Union County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and booked into the Tri-County Regional Jail in Mechanicsburg. Page is now awaiting extradition back to Nassau County, according to Leeper.

Another suspect, Christian Edwards, 21, was arrested in North Carolina in May by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office after he surrendered to investigators at the Robeson County Detention Center.” Edwards was returned to Nassau County and booked into jail on May 8, according to an email from Leeper.

“This incident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time,” Leeper wrote in an email sent Friday.

“NCSO received information that someone heard loud voices then a gunshot coming from a building behind the residence at 2064 Friendly Rd., Fernandina Beach. A witness observed an unidentified male grab another unidentified male and then heard a gunshot. The witness observed a blue/silver car (suspect) drive down the driveway and turn left onto Friendly Road heading toward SR-200 and then observed a blue Cadillac (victim) drive down the same driveway and turn right onto Friendly Road,” Leeper wrote in May.

The 20-year-old male gunshot victim went to the emergency room at Baptist Medical Center Nassau with a wound to his leg. He was air-lifted to UF Health in Jacksonville with serious injuries.There was no information available Friday on the current condition of the victim.