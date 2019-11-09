  • Article Image Alt Text
    Photos by Peg Davis/News-Leader
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text

Fernandina Beach honors our veterans with a parade

Sat, 11/09/2019 - 1:21pm

It was a beautiful morning to pay tribute to America’s veterans on Saturday, Nov. 9., as veterans and their families, friends and neighbors marched and rode in the Veterans Parade in Fernandina Beach. Local parade goers and visitors lined the route through the city, cheering, waving, clapping and saluting those who have served, protected and defended the nation. An additional program will be held downtown on Monday, Nov. 11, on Veterans Day. Go to this link for more information: https://www.fbnewsleader.com/news/coffeehouse-plans-‘tribute-our-veterans’.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Fernandina Beach News-Leader, Fernandina Beach, Florida for the complete story.

News-Leader

Mailing Address:
PO Box 16766
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035

Physical Address:
511 Ash Street 
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Phone: (904) 261-3696
Fax: (904) 261-3698
 