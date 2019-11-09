Fernandina Beach honors our veterans with a parade

It was a beautiful morning to pay tribute to America’s veterans on Saturday, Nov. 9., as veterans and their families, friends and neighbors marched and rode in the Veterans Parade in Fernandina Beach. Local parade goers and visitors lined the route through the city, cheering, waving, clapping and saluting those who have served, protected and defended the nation. An additional program will be held downtown on Monday, Nov. 11, on Veterans Day. Go to this link for more information: https://www.fbnewsleader.com/news/coffeehouse-plans-‘tribute-our-veterans’.