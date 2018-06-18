FDOT lane closures near the Yulee exit Monday and Tuesday nights

The Florida Department of Transportation will close the inside and middle lane on Interstate 95 northbound, a half-mile before exit 373 in Yulee, between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, June 18 and Tuesday, June 19, weather permitting, according to a news release.

FDOT says the closure will allow construction crews to remove existing striping and for placement of new temporary striping in preparation for an Interstate 95 traffic shift to provide workers with a construction work zone. The exit ramp to Yulee, Callahan, Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island will not be affected by this lane closure.

This project in Yulee consists of reconstruction and widening of 2.2 miles of A1A from west of I-95 to west of Still Quarters Road, widening of ramps at Interstate 95/A1A exit 373 (to Yulee/Callahan/Amelia Island/Fernandina Beach), and the reconfiguration of the interchange under Interstate 95 into the region’s first diverging diamond interchange.

The widening project increases the roadway from four lanes to six lanes and includes raised medians, bicycle lanes, curbs and gutters, sidewalks and high mast lighting.