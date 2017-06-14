FBPD responds to report of gunshots

The Fernandina Beach Police Department responded to a home at 619 S. 10th St. after receiving “a couple of calls referencing gun fire” Wednesday morning, Captain David Bishop said in an interview at the scene.

Multiple individuals called the police to report hearing gunshots in the area between 4:30 and 5 a.m., Bishop said and added that no injuries were observed.

As of 10 a.m., Bishop said that FBPD is still investigating the incident but that no arrests have been made yet. He also stated that police are still speaking with individuals and potential witnesses to find out more about the incident.

In addition, police are waiting on a warrant to search the residence, Bishop said.

“(We’re) taking the 5,000-piece puzzle and putting it together to find out what happened,” Bishop said.