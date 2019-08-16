FB man arrested over threatening text messages

A young man arrested Thursday allegedly told a Yulee High School student in a text message, “I got a .12 gauge slug with your brains name written all over it,” according to a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

An NCSO deputy arrested Triston James Cook, 18, of 95094 Sea Hawk Place, Fernandina Beach, on a charge of “written threats to kill” shortly after 3 p.m. The arrest appears to have been made at the WestRock mill’s offices, located at 600 N. Eighth St., but the report is not clear why Cook was on the property. A call to WestRock Friday to ask why Cook was there was not immediately returned.

Cook is a 2019 graduate of Yulee High School, according to Nassau County School District Chief of Legal Services Ray Poole.

According to the NCSO report, the victim said she had taken a photo of another student in one of her classes at the high school using the Snapchat mobile app “to show someone that she had class with (the student).”

Later that evening, the report says, the victim received a series of messages from Cook, the first of which read, “Hey dumb b**** next time you wanna do some stupid s*** like you did today just remember that I got a .12 gauge slug with your brains name written all over it. Get the f*** out of her life, nobody gives a f*** (about) you go make up another sexual assault story you stupid b****. Grow the f*** up. … nobody even likes you.”

“The suspect continued to message saying ‘watch yourself stupid b****’. ‘It ain’t a f***** joke. I know where your house is don’t make me have someone pay you a visit,” the report states.

As part of his investigation, Deputy Donald Brewer wrote in his report that he verified the number from which the text messages were sent matches Cook’s phone number and had the student review her report that was previously taken by another deputy and confirm it to be accurate.

The News-Leader was not able to obtain a copy of the student’s initial NCSO report that was written by a “Deputy Fender,” as indicated in the arrest report, prior to publication of this article. If it becomes available, this story will be updated.

After Cook was in custody and had been advised of his Constitutional rights, the report says, he told Brewer that “his phone is always with him” but then requested legal counsel when Brewer questioned him about the text messages.

The report says Cook was booked into the Nassau County Jail, and bond was set at $2,502, according to a search of NCSO inmate records.