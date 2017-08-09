Emergency Shelters Information

• Emergency shelters in Nassau County are opened on an as-needed, space-available basis. All shelters may not be open. Check before you leave.

Verify the opening of a shelter by calling the Citizen Information Line at 904-548-0936. You can also get information sent to you electronically by registering for the Nassau County Emergency Management Department’s Citizen Alerts at www.NassauFL-EM.com, or by monitoring NassauEM on Facebook and @NassauEM on Twitter.

• You are supposed to register annually before June 1 if you need transportation assistance to get to a shelter.

• If you use medical equipment that requires electricity, such as an oxygen concentrator, and intend to go to a public shelter, you are supposed to register for space in the Special Medical Needs Shelter annually, before June 1. The Special Medical Needs Shelter is Hilliard Middle-Senior High School. Call Emergency Management if you have questions: 548-0900.

General population shelters

Bryceville Elementary School

6504 Church Ave., Hilliard, FL 32045

Callahan Intermediate School

34586 Ball Park Road, Callahan, FL 32011

Hilliard Elementary School

27568 Ohio St., Hilliard, FL 32045

West Nassau High School

1 Warrior Drive, Callahan, FL 32011

Yulee High School

85375 Miner Road, Yulee, FL 32097

Yulee Middle School

85439 Miner Road, Yulee, FL 32097

Pet-friendly shelters

Requires secure crate/cage, bowls, food supply, and proof of current vaccinations.

Callahan Middle School

450121 Old Dixie Highway, Callahan, FL 32011

Yulee Elementary School

86063 Felmore Road, Yulee, FL 32097

Special Medical Needs Shelter

Requires annual registration before hurricane season.

Hilliard Middle-Senior High School

1 Flashes Ave., Hilliard, FL 32045

From the Nassau County Emergency Management Guide: “The Special Needs Shelter & Evacuation Program requires annual enrollment in the SpNS Registry. To get the Special Needs Registry enrollment form, go to www.NassauFL-EM.com, select “People with Special Needs” from the menu, then click the REGISTRATION link to download, print, and complete it. You can also call Nassau County Emergency Management staff at 904-548-0900 and we will be happy to mail a form to you.

Completed forms must be returned to the Emergency Operations Center at 77150 Citizens Circle in Yulee. If you go to the Special Needs Shelter, make sure your regular caregiver knows they must stay with you; medications must all be in original bottles with labels, and take a copy of your physician’s orders/instructions – if you contract with a home health agency, they must continue to provide the same type and frequency of care in the SpNS as they do at your home.

Don’t forget to eat a good meal before you leave for the shelter!

You must bring your own healthcare equipment (it’s a good idea to clearly label everything), medicines, and personal care/comfort supplies to last at least 4 to 5 days, such as: wheelchair/walker/cane, oxygen concentrator, blankets, pillow, sleepwear, extra clothes, sweater, dressings, special dietary supplies, feeding equipment, ostomy supplies, hygienic wear, toiletries, books, puzzles, knitting, snacks, etc.

Your service animal will remain with you; bring its food, bowls, bedding, and comfort supplies as well. If your vet or trusted friend can’t keep your pet while you are in the SpNS, it can be housed in a separate wing of the shelter as long as it’s a mammal or bird, has proof of current vaccinations, a secure crate, food and water bowls, bedding, a leash and sanitary baggies or litter box, and enough food to last 4-5 days.”