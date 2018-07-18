Dog shot and killed in animal clinic parking lot

A dog that broke loose from one of its owners while being taken from the Fernandina Beach Animal Clinic on Wednesday morning was shot dead after it allegedly attacked a restrained dog in the clinic’s parking lot at 1868 S. 14th St.

A weeping Mustafa Ba of Fernandina Beach told the News-Leader Wednesday afternoon that his dog, Dozer, a mixed breed, had pulled the leash from his stepdaughter’s hand when she took him outside of the veterinarian’s office to relieve himself. The dog was at the clinic for a heartworm test, according to Ba. Ba’s family maintains that the 80-pound, 2-year-old dog was a “friendly pet” that was not being aggressive but just wanted to “play” with the other dog in the parking lot.

A news release from the Fernandina Beach Police Department states that witnesses at the scene reported “the owner of the restrained animal, James Strickland, a 70-year-old Army veteran with a valid Florida Concealed Firearms License, continued to restrain his dog while two individuals attempted to pull the Pit bull from the angry attack (sic).”

Ba’s stepdaughter, Courtney Scott, said Strickland began cursing at her about her dog being off leash and threatening to kill it if she couldn’t control it. Ba said he came outside to restrain the dog and was holding it in his arms when it broke free again. He said Strickland pulled a gun out of a fanny pack and shot it. Ba’s dog died in the veterinarian’s office of its wounds.

The release says that, as the two dogs were momentarily separated, “Strickland twice announced his intention to shoot the attacking animal if it could not be restrained. Once again the pit bull broke free from its handlers and once again attacked Strickland’s dog. Strickland produced a .38 caliber handgun and fired twice at the Pit bull from very close range.”

The release from the FBPD says Scott told police the dog “slipped out of its collar as it was being put in their vehicle,” and that Strickland’s dog, a VA service animal, “was not seriously injured, but did sustain visible scratches.”

“There’s no reason for someone to have a gun like that and shoot a dog at the vet’s office!” said Ba. “There were people around who could have gotten hurt. He could have hurt my grandson or my stepdaughter. Everybody there was distraught and women were weeping. Several people I didn’t even know came up afterward and hugged me, telling me they were sorry about my dog.”

Ba said the family had raised Dozer from a puppy and that the dog slept with him and was a playmate for his young grandson.

“That dog was (Ba’s) best friend,” Scott said.

The reported official owner of the dog is Ba’s wife, Althea Brown. She was not at the scene.

Witnesses told the responding officers that no person was in harm’s way when Strickland shot his weapon.

“Florida Statutes 767.03 provides for defense in killing a dog if it is believed that the attacking dog is intent on killing a domestic animal or livestock. When interviewed, Mr. Strickland felt strongly that this attack would be fatal for his dog,” the police release stated.