Dickens on Centre activities canceled for Friday night, Dec. 8

Per the city of Fernandina Beach's Facebook page, "Dickens on Centre has been canceled for Friday evening. Bah humbug!

Here is the schedule for the rest of the weekend:

Saturday, Dec. 9

10 – 11 a.m. Amelia Island String Ensemble

11 - 11:30 a.m. FBHS Band performance

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. St. Nick photos

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. FBHS Chorus

12 – 12:30 p.m. FBHS Saxophone Quartet

12 – 4 p.m. Caricature Artist

1 – 2 p.m. Chris Thomas Band

2 – 4 p.m. Story Telling

2:30 – 4 p.m. Amy and Dillon Basse

3 – 6 p.m. St. Nick photos

4:30 – 5:45 p.m. Crescendo Amelia

6 – 6:15 p.m. Royal Amelia Dance Academy

6:15 – 6:30 p.m. St. Nick welcome and reading of The Night Before Christmas

7:30 – 9 p.m. A Christmas Carol, one-man performance by Jason Woods

Sunday, Dec. 10

10 – 11:30 a.m. James and Sylvia Kalal

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. St. Nick photos

12 – 12:30 p.m. Pam Bell’s Christmas bells

12 – 4 p.m. Caricature Artist

1 – 2 p.m. Dueling Pianos – Michael Murphy

1 – 3 p.m. Story Telling

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Nassau Community Band

3 – 6 p.m. St. Nick photos

3:30 – 3:45 p.m. Reading of The Night Before Christmas

4 – 5 p.m. Gabriel Arnold

5:30 – 7 p.m. ReVoiced