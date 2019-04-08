Detour next week at State Road 200/A1A and William Burgess/Wildlight Avenue in Yulee

The Florida Department of Transportation will temporarily close a portion of the intersection at William Burgess Boulevard/Wildlight Avenue and State Road 200/A1A from 7 a.m. Saturday, April 13, until work is completed on the intersection, expected Monday, April 22, weather and schedule permitting, according to a news release. This detour will not impact traffic traveling straight through on State Road 200/A1A but may inconvenience drivers entering or exiting William Burgess Boulevard and Wildlight Avenue.

To allow for work in the median of the intersection, all traffic movements that require access to the median area will be detoured as detailed below, according to the release.

Westbound Detours:

Drivers on northbound William Burgess Boulevard seeking to travel west on State Road 200 will be detoured to eastbound State Road 200 to a dedicated left turn at Old Yulee Road where they will make a U-turn onto westbound State Road 200 and continue to their destination.

Drivers on northbound William Burgess Blvd driving straight through to Wildlight Avenue will be detoured to eastbound State Road 200 to a dedicated left turn at Old Yulee Road where they will make a U-turn onto westbound State Road 200 and continue to their destination on Wildlight Avenue.

Drivers traveling eastbound on State Road 200 seeking access to Wildlight Avenue will be detoured to a dedicated left turn at Old Yulee Road where they will make a U-turn onto westbound State Road 200 and continue to their destination on Wildlight Avenue.

Eastbound Detours:

Drivers on southbound Wildlight Avenue seeking to travel east on State Road 200 will be detoured to westbound State Road 200, to a dedicated left turn at a median crossover just east of Wildwood Road where they will make a U-turn onto eastbound State Road 200 and continue to their destination.

Drivers on southbound Wildlight Avenue seeking to drive straight through to William Burgess Boulevard will be detoured to westbound State Road 200, to a dedicated left turn at a median crossover just east of Wildwood Road where they will make a U-turn onto eastbound State Road 200 and continue to their destination on William Burgess Boulevard.

Drivers traveling westbound on State Road 200 seeking access to William Burgess Boulevard will be detoured to a dedicated left turn at a median crossover just east of Wildwood Road where they will make a U-turn onto eastbound State Road 200 and continue to their destination on William Burgess Boulevard.

This detour will not impact drivers on SR 200 traveling straight through the intersection in either direction.

For more information on this project please visit NFLRoads.com