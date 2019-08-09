Deadline is Sept. 13 to file for a property value adjustment

With the mailing of the Truth in Millage (TRIM) notice by the Property Appraiser’s office next week, this year’s deadline to file a Value Adjustment Board (VAB) petition will be set for Sept. 13, 2019, according to a news release from the Nassau County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

The Value Adjustment Board (VAB) is the decision-making authority when there is a disagreement between the taxpayer and Property Appraiser’s office. The Value Adjustment Board’s jurisdiction includes appeals of property value assessments, exemption and classification denials, and disabled first responder discounts, among others. A petition must be received by 5 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Clerk’s Office, 76347 Veterans Way, Suite 456, Yulee, FL, 32097.

You may also file online: www.nassauclerk.com. Follow the navigation to “I Want To File A VAB Petition,” from the main navigation. If you file online, your petition must be received by 11:59 p.m., Sept. 13, 2019.

There is a non-refundable $15 filing fee for petitions to the board.

In accordance with Florida Statutes, the VAB makes the final decision, but Nassau County may hire special magistrates to conduct hearings and recommend decisions. The VAB is an independent entity, not affiliated with the Property Appraiser or the Tax Collector. It is a process citizens can take before instituting legal action in circuit court.

Learn more about filing a VAB Petition by visiting www.nassauclerk.com, then click Clerk’s Office, Board of County Commissioners Services, and VAB Petition Guide for Taxpayers, or call (904) 548-4662.